Opium Market Capitalization Achieves $34.84 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Opium has a market cap of $34.84 million and approximately $260,742.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opium has traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.37 or 0.00018146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.04 or 0.00481291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00067280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00080467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00055792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00076420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.33 or 0.00473252 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

