OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OneSpan in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Wedbush also issued estimates for OneSpan’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. OneSpan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $24.08 on Friday. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.47 million, a PE ratio of 602.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.18.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. OneSpan’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OneSpan by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,743,000 after purchasing an additional 145,214 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,674,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,061,000 after purchasing an additional 624,408 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 47.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,210,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 387,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 976,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,147,000 after purchasing an additional 196,931 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $9,198,161.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,297,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

