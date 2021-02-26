Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.85.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

ONCY opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $165.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 161,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.