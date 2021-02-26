Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Announces Earnings Results

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Olympic Steel had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%.

ZEUS traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. 921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.35 million, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

