Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Chairman William B. Skoglund Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $77,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OSBC opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $345.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 16.1% during the third quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 35,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSBC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

