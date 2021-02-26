Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Buys $26,958.88 in Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,749.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 548.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. TheStreet raised Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

