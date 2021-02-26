Oil Search Limited (OSH.AX) (OSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Oil Search Limited (OSH.AX) (ASX:OSH) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0063 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.79.

About Oil Search Limited (OSH.AX)

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit and Alaska Business Unit segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons, liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

