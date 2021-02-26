Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Issues Earnings Results

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

OII stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.84. 22,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,837. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $12.55.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.