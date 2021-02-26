OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OGC. CIBC boosted their price target on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$1.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. OceanaGold Co. has a 12 month low of C$1.16 and a 12 month high of C$4.01.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

