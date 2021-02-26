Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Down 5%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.45 and last traded at $26.75. 21,084,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 20,747,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,512,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,864,000 after acquiring an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,429,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 69.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 731,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.