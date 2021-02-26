Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Trading Up 7%

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) was up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 706,759 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 223,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $647.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.18 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.94. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

