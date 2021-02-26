Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.88. 948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,773. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $604.54 million, a PE ratio of 252.18 and a beta of 2.87.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.94. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

