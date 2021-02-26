Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ:OMP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.88. 948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,773. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $604.54 million, a PE ratio of 252.18 and a beta of 2.87.
Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.94. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile
Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.
Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.