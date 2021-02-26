NYL Investors LLC Buys New Shares in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

NYL Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 274,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,177,000. Oasis Petroleum accounts for about 2.9% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $26,416,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 50.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,060,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 354,898 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OAS shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.58.

Shares of OAS stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,019. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $60.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

