NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Shares Gap Up to $0.54

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.54, but opened at C$0.64. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 1,151 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.71 million and a PE ratio of -5.88.

About NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD)

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

