NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $225.00 target price on the semiconductor provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $182.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NXPI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.69. The company had a trading volume of 23,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.61. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $200.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,927. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after buying an additional 765,752 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,950,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,784,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,484,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $236,097,000 after purchasing an additional 582,526 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

