NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 683 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,830,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in NVR by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,491.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4,430.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,199.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,806.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $64.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,045.60.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

