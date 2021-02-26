NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVEE. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Shares of NVEE stock traded down $3.14 on Thursday, hitting $104.91. 62,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,697. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in NV5 Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 45,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NV5 Global by 3.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 20.6% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 495.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 39.5% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.