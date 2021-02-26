NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVEE. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of NVEE stock traded down $3.14 on Thursday, hitting $104.91. 62,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,697. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $109.39.
About NV5 Global
NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.
