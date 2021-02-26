NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bank Financial

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NUVSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on NuVista Energy from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.81.

Shares of NUVSF traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,781. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.54.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

