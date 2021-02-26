NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at CIBC

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its target price increased by analysts at CIBC from C$1.25 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.40.

NVA stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.00. 2,158,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$2.03. The company has a market cap of C$451.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.96.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

