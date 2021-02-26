NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.14, but opened at C$0.13. NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 55,076 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$73.56 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 40.62, a current ratio of 41.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16.

In other NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) news, Director Albert Matter sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,283,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$722,638.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,379,500 shares of company stock worth $635,813.

About NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG)

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.