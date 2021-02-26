Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $428,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 12.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.51. 1,856,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,515. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

