NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI) Trading 37.5% Higher

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI) rose 37.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,329,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,675,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of C$9.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.

About NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI)

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions in Canada and Egypt. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

