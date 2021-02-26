Novus Capital (NASDAQ:NOVS) & Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Financial Comparison

Novus Capital (NASDAQ:NOVS) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novus Capital and Corteva’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corteva $13.85 billion 2.44 -$959.00 million $1.43 31.72

Novus Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corteva.

Profitability

This table compares Novus Capital and Corteva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Capital N/A N/A N/A Corteva 4.42% 4.70% 2.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.8% of Novus Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Corteva shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Corteva shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Novus Capital and Corteva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Corteva 3 7 12 0 2.41

Corteva has a consensus target price of $40.82, suggesting a potential downside of 10.00%. Given Corteva’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corteva is more favorable than Novus Capital.

Summary

Corteva beats Novus Capital on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novus Capital Company Profile

Novus Capital Corporation is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, below-ground nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

