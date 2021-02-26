NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) VP Sells $148,100.00 in Stock

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00.

NOV stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.22. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Get NOV alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NOV. Wolfe Research upgraded NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 20.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,946,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $343,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,977 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its stake in NOV by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 7,559,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,079 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NOV by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after buying an additional 567,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NOV by 89.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after buying an additional 534,241 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.