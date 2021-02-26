NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) VP Sells $148,100.00 in Stock

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00.
NOV stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.22. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85.
Several research firms recently commented on NOV. Wolfe Research upgraded NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.
NOV Company Profile
NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.
