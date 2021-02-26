Noubar Afeyan Sells 1,836,766 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $345,141,666.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Noubar Afeyan sold 1,753,697 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.19, for a total value of $256,372,964.43.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $148.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.91 and a 200 day moving average of $105.41. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moderna from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.