Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were down 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.33 and last traded at $28.76. Approximately 41,332,293 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 17,695,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.87.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

