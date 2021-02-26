Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.54.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWN. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.67%.

In related news, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $120,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,532.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $198,561 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

