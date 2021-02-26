Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 20,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 24.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 19.2% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,530.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,785 shares of company stock worth $831,792 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $301.89 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $357.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.82. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

