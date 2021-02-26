Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David G. Wight sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $65,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 529.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrim BanCorp (NRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.