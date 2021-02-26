Northcoast Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Jack in the Box in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $7.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.02.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen upgraded Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

NASDAQ JACK traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.39. 1,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,576. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.16. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $104.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In related news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $158,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,536,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,376,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,900,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,543,000 after buying an additional 101,683 shares during the period.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

