Northcoast Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) – Analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OEC stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.76. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after buying an additional 386,901 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 258,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

