Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 127.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.96.

Shares of NSC opened at $254.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $264.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

