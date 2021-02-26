Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $203.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nordson stands to gain from its diversified business structure, large customer base and acquired assets in the quarters ahead. Strengthening businesses in end-markets like test & inspection and consumer non-durable as well as growth-focused strategic framework and next-generation Nordson Business System might be beneficial. In first-quarter fiscal 2021, its earnings surpassed estimates by 24.5%. For fiscal 2021, it anticipates revenue growth of 4-6% and earnings rise of 15-22% from the previous year’s reported figure. However, the divestment of the screws and barrels product line in February is expected to create 3% revenue headwind. Also, risks related to international exposure might affect its performance. In the past three months, its shares have underperformed the industry and also look relatively undervalued.”

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.80.

Nordson stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.99. 5,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,827. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.81 and a 200 day moving average of $196.20. Nordson has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 4.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Nordson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 4.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.