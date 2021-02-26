Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) PT Raised to $230.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.75.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $193.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.20. Nordson has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $216.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

