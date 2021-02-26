Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Price Target Lowered to $2.75 at Jefferies Financial Group

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

NAT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE NAT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. 46,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,427. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,455,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 2,055,943 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 1,261,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,721,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after buying an additional 819,088 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 718,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

