NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.08

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.08 and last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 2091828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.47, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$308.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.41.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile (TSE:NB)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

