NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Boosted by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 185,802 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. David Loasby lifted its position in NIKE by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. David Loasby now owns 3,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in NIKE by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 44,945 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after acquiring an additional 388,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.30. 144,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,463,597. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $213.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.