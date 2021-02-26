Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Trading Down 6.7%

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)’s stock price was down 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.37 and last traded at $22.70. Approximately 4,569,978 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,797,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 14.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nielsen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,506,000 after buying an additional 135,711 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nielsen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,077,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,803,000 after buying an additional 259,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,119 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,841,000 after purchasing an additional 583,641 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

