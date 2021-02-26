Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.43-1.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.475-3.475 billion.Nielsen also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.43 to $1.54 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLSN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nielsen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 98,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,116. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

