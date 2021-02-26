Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Nielsen updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.43-1.54 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.43 to $1.54 EPS.

Shares of NLSN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 74,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,116. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64.

Get Nielsen alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.