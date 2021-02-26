Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nidec in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:NJDCY opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nidec has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $36.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 100.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Nidec had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nidec will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

