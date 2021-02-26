Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 383 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after purchasing an additional 698,235 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,399,000 after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in The Clorox by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,607,000 after acquiring an additional 628,654 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Clorox by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 506,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,238,000 after acquiring an additional 74,281 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.83.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 465,261 shares of company stock valued at $94,009,663. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.