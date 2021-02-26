Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $23.17 and last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 198110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.69%.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The firm has a market cap of $496.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.