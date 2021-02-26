New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.33% of Syneos Health worth $23,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,558,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,176,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,084,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,635,000 after purchasing an additional 75,715 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $197,826,608.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $38,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,309,453 shares of company stock worth $203,938,415 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYNH opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.03. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

