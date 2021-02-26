New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 108.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $24,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 67,958 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 496.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.70. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $100.73.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.60%.

PNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

