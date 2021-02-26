New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $25.21 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,700 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in VMware were worth $25,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in VMware by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $1,964,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 24.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMW opened at $143.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.74. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $161.95.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMW. William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

