New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $21.93 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 178.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,621 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NetEase were worth $21,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTES. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $108.66 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.79.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

