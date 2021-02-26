New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $21.52 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $21,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $178.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $181.57.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

