New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 458,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $22,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

In related news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,510 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $58.37 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.14%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

