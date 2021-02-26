New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,802 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.44% of Boyd Gaming worth $21,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,341,115.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,985,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,779.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,707 shares of company stock worth $4,052,698 in the last ninety days. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BYD opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BYD. Argus raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

